Razer’s Naga Pro is a wireless modular gaming mouse with loads of buttons

Most gaming mice claim to work great for any type of game, regardless of their design and feature set. Razer’s new Naga Pro wireless mouse proves how well-suited it is for a variety of games with its modular, magnetically attached side button plates that make it a practical option for different genres, especially those that require multiple commands, such as MOBAs, MMOs, RTSs, and battle royale titles like Fortnite.

The Naga Pro is a wireless take on the 2017 Razer Naga Trinity, with its familiar shape-shifting features and the ability to connect to your PC via Bluetooth or using the included 2.4GHz wireless receiver. It’s available starting today for $149.99.

The Naga Pro feels like an ergonomic mouse; it comfortably filled my palm while giving my ring finger a natural place to rest. The biggest change from the Naga Trinity, aside from going wireless, is that one of the three swappable button plates no longer has a radial layout. Now it’s a compact six-button cluster that takes on the shape of standard side buttons, fitting nicely within reach of my thumb. The other two plates, one featuring 12 buttons and another that has two standard side buttons, are unchanged.

The Naga Pro features Razer’s Focus+ 20,000 DPI optical sensor, the same one found in its excellent DeathAdder V2, which is my current pick for the best wired gaming mouse available. It also uses optical switches, which actuate each press faster than mechanical switches. This mouse offers far more flexibility in terms of customization than any of Razer’s other mice, as well as most options on the market. Each button can be customized using the Razer Synapse 3 software. And with the mouse’s support for up to five profiles with onboard storage, you can configure several different control schemes for each of the removable side button plates.

This gaming mouse’s versatility extends into how you can connect it to your computer. It supports 2.4GHz wireless (the receiver is stuffed underneath its removable button plate) or Bluetooth.

Razer says it should deliver up to 150 hours of performance over Bluetooth and 100 hours using its wireless receiver. The Naga Pro charges via the included Micro USB cable coated with Razer’s snag-free Speedflex braiding. Or if you have Razer’s charging dock that comes bundled with some of Razer’s pricey Ultimate-branded wireless mice, the Naga Pro can recharge while resting on that, too.