Nintendo is releasing a 35th Anniversary Super Mario Brothers Game and Watch

Nintendo is going back to the beginning with a modern version of its original Game & Watch handheld that’s been revamped with a full color LCD display and can play Super Mario Bros., in honor of the franchise’s 35th anniversary. The new handled was announced during a surprise Nintendo Direct showcase.

In addition to the original Super Mario Bros., the handheld can also play Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels, and an updated version of Game & Watch: Ball that stars Mario (instead of Mr. Game & Watch.)

Like the original Game & Watch device, it also functions as a digital clock, and Nintendo says that its included 35 “little touches” and easter eggs to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

The Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch handheld will be released on November 13th in “limited production,” although no price has been announced yet.

