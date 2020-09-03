TCL announces two Android tablets, new true wireless earbuds, and a smartwatch for seniors

As part of its IFA 2020 announcements, TCL is today launching a slew of new gadgets including a pair of tablets, new true wireless earbuds, and a smartwatch for seniors.

The Android tablets are perhaps the most interesting products of the bunch, as the higher-end model features a 10.36-inch widescreen (2000x1200) display with slim bezels; it even comes with a stylus. The internal specs aren’t going to come anywhere close to something like Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7, but the company is positioning the TCL 10 Tab Max as an excellent choice for watching videos or conducting video calls thanks to its dual far-field microphones. It’s set to ship in the fourth quarter for €299 (4G model) and €249 (Wi-Fi only).

There’s also the TCL 10 Tab Mid for even less money, though you’ll have to put up with chunkier bezels around its 8-inch screen. The 10 Tab Mid is powered by a Snapdragon 665 and offers a “powerful speaker system,” according to the company. Both tablets feature a dedicated kids mode, and TCL says their screens output reduced blue light. The TCL 10 Tab Mid is also coming in Q4 for €229.

Next up are the company’s latest true wireless earbuds, the MoveAudio S200, which are joining the budget-priced tier at under €100. They’re rather AirPod-like in design, but TCL says you can expect 3.5 hours of continuous battery life (up to 23 total with the case), low latency when watching videos, and convenience features like auto-pause when an earbud is removed. The buds have four beamforming mics and electronic noise reduction (when on calls) to keep your voice coming through loud and clear. The MoveAudio S200 earbuds are IP54 dust and water resistant and will retail for €99 when they’re released globally at the end of this month; color choices include black, white, and teal blue — though the latter only applies to the case.

Last up is a connected watch for seniors that TCL is calling the MoveTime Family Watch. With activity tracking, fall detection, heart rate monitoring, and hands-free calling, the device is intended “to help seniors maintain their independence.” The watch also offers medication and activity reminders. If a fall is detected, emergency contacts are notified within 60 seconds and are provided with the wearer’s location. The Family Watch will also display alerts if it detects an irregularly fast or slow heart rate.

It’s got a 41x48.5mm OLED display (with optimized, larger icons) and is IP67 water and dust resistant. TCL says meets “CCPA and GDPR compliance to protect user privacy.” The MoveTime Family Watch will launch this fall in North America and Europe for €229.

As part of its IFA showing, TCL is also providing some minor updates on its concepts and prototypes like the “waterfall” display and foldables. Most interesting among the new stuff is what the company refers to as “NXTPAPER” technology, which it says is “the artistic combination of screen and paper and the culmination of two years of product research and design as well as 11 patents for eye protection. This display technology provides Full-HD definition that offers a paper-like visual experience in full color with no flicker and no harmful blue light.” TCL says NXTPAPER is designed for use in tablets, but like its other future-looking technologies, the company has nothing to share in regards to actual, shipping products that might put NXTPAPER to use. As for foldable phones, TCL is still sitting things out — for now.