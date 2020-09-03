Super Mario Bros. 35 turns classic Mario gameplay into a 35-person battle royale

Nintendo is turning the original Super Mario Bros. into a 35-player battle royale game called Super Mario Bros. 35, available on October 1st exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Super Mario Bros. 35 looks to offer a similar design to Tetris 99, another Switch Online-exclusive battle royale. In the Mario version, all 35 players will play through a Mario level simultaneously until only one player is left standing. Any enemies that you defeat in your version of the level will be sent over to other players for them to deal with.

Like Tetris 99, you’ll be able to see the progress of all 34 of your opponents surrounding your display and choose to target specific players based on who has the most coins, the lowest coins, who’s attacking you, or randomly. Additionally, players will be able to spend their coins on an “item roulette” wheel for power-ups.

It’s not the first classic Mario battle royale; a fan-made version of the idea called Mario Royale beat Nintendo to the punch by at least a year, allowing 75 players to take on a classic Mario level at the same time (although the game was quickly removed by Nintendo).

Nintendo is only planning on making Super Mario Bros. 35 available for a few months: it’ll launch on October 1st and be playable until March 31st, 2021.