Watch how much better Nvidia’s RTX 3080 is than the 2080 Ti for 4K gaming

Nvidia unveiled its latest GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card earlier this week, and now the company is giving us a closer look at its 4K gaming performance. In a new gameplay video, Nvidia demonstrates Doom Eternal running on both the RTX 3080 and 2080 Ti side by side. The results show the RTX 3080 beating the 2080 Ti by around 50 percent in fps, and averaging at around 120fps at 4K with max settings enabled.

Nvidia has promised performance on the RTX 3080 will be up to two times the base RTX 2080, and it’s impressive to see the obvious gains in a 4K title like Doom Eternal. Nvidia’s RTX 2080 Ti ushered in solid frame rates for 4K gaming two years ago, and the RTX 3080 looks like it could deliver the performance improvements needed for 4K gaming at 144Hz in modern AAA titles.

If Nvidia’s RTX 3080 can deliver this 50 percent performance bump across the board, then it will be doing it at nearly 50 percent less cost. Nvidia launched its RTX 2080 Ti at $1,199, and the RTX 3080 will debut for $699 on September 17th. It’s a big cost reduction for improved performance.

Nvidia is using 8,704 CUDA cores on the RTX 3080, combined with a 1.71GHz boost clock. This all adds up to nearly 30 teraflops of performance, which is nearly three times the PS5 and more than double the Xbox Series X.

Nvidia’s RTX 3080 also includes an updated dual-fan setup that is designed to improve airflow by more than 55 percent. Nvidia is promising much quieter and more efficient cooling, and the company is using a bracket exhausting front fan, with a flow-through rear fan.

We’ll be reviewing Nvidia’s RTX 3080 cards in the coming weeks, but this initial 4K gameplay is an early hint of just how capable this card will be.