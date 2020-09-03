The Aorus 15P is a light gaming laptop designed for esports pros

Gigabyte has announced the Aorus 15P, a portable laptop tailored to professional gaming. It’s available now on Gigabyte’s online store, starting at $1,599.99.

The company says it worked with esports teams, including G2 Esports, to design the new laptop. It weighs 4.4 pounds (2kg) — which is portable so far as gaming laptops go — and it’s 0.9 inches thick. Gigabyte says the chassis passed “a series of pressure tests” for durability.

Gigabyte is promising up to eight hours of battery life, which is certainly an optimistic prediction for a gaming rig (and this one has a per-key RGB keyboard, which might draw some extra power).

Specs-wise, the 15P comes with a 144Hz display. It’s powered by Intel’s Core i7-10750H and up to 32GB of RAM. You can select a GeForce RTX 2060 or an RTX 2070 with Max-Q design. For ports, you’ve got three USB-A, one USB-C, an HDMI, an SD card reader, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet, in addition to the charging port.

The big question with thin gaming laptops is always the cooling: Gigabyte says the device will incorporate its Windforce Infinity cooling system, which includes two 12-volt fans, five heat pipes, and multiple vents to keep up its frame rates. Hopefully, we’ll be able to test that claim for ourselves later this month.