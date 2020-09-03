Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19, and The Batman has halted production

Production of Warner Bros.’ The Batman has been delayed yet again, this time because star Robert Pattison has tested positive for COVID-19, Vanity Fair reported. The highly-anticipated retelling of the story of the caped crusader with the Twilight star in the title role had just resumed shooting a few days ago in London.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused,” Warner Bros. told VF in a statement. The studio did not confirm who the infected person was.

The film already had been delayed several months back in March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the studio reshuffled its lineup of upcoming movies. It was to hit theaters in June 2021, but was pushed back to October 2021. If Pattinson is ill, that almost certainly means the film will be delayed further.

Director Matt Reeves debuted a teaser trailer of The Batman during last month’s DC Fan Dome.

Warner Bros. did not immediately return a request for comment Thursday.