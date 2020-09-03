Go read this CNET story about the Avengers game that wasn’t

In 2011, before the Marvel Cinematic Universe became an unstoppable box office and cultural force, THQ Studio Australia was hard at work on a video game tie-in for an upcoming movie called The Avengers.

Not the Destiny-esque Marvel’s Avengers game that’s being released tomorrow — an Avengers game that never saw the light of day.

A first-person superhero brawler, instead of the traditional behind-the-character perspective.

A game on a deadline so stressful that one developer beat up his filing cabinet with an umbrella, and another decided to repeatedly stab his desk with a giant kitchen knife.

Today I am featured in an article about a game I worked on that never came out. It includes dev quotes like:

"Just put the knife down. We'll go outside and figure this out."https://t.co/w7iCEIgTMR — Rex Dickson (@Rex_Dickson_) September 3, 2020

That’s the story from Mark Serrels at CNET, and it comes chock-full of testimony and juicy anecdotes from the developers and publishing execs who tried to make it a reality — some of whom moved their lives across the world only for the game to eventually be canceled. There’s even never-before-seen footage of the game.

If you’re at all curious what could have been, go read it here.