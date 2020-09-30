Google’s Pixel 5 event: how to watch today’s live stream

Google isn’t known for keeping secrets, especially about the phones they plan to introduce. In the case of Google’s upcoming Launch Night In event, we’re looking forward to two new Pixel phones: the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A 5G. But who knows? It’s possible that Google may be keeping some surprises up its corporate sleeve.

There have, of course, been the usual leaks. For the 5.8-inch Pixel 4A 5G, the follow-up to Google’s popular mid-priced Pixel 4A, there is talk about a Snapdragon 765G processor, a dual-camera system with a 12.2MP main lens and a 16MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP front camera — all similar to what is being said about the Pixel 5. The latter will (possibly) add wireless charging, more RAM, and a higher IP rating among other things.

We will also be introduced to a new Chromecast and Nest Audio smart speaker.

Of course, while all these leaks may prove absolutely accurate, there is no way to say for sure until Google actually presents them at today’s event. So if you want to know the real facts and get the news as it happens, watch the event and follow our reporters as they contribute their expert commentary on the proceedings.

WHEN DOES THE PIXEL 5 EVENT START?

It starts today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT / 7PM BST.

WHERE CAN I WATCH THE GOOGLE EVENT?

We will have the live stream video embedded up top, so you can stick around here to watch when it begins. Otherwise, head to these links.