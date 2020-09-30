Google announces Pixel 4A 5G with larger 6.2-inch display for $499

Google today announced the Pixel 4A with 5G, a variant of the budget phone it released back in August that supports 5G networks, during its “Launch Night In” fall hardware event. The device costs $499, a $150 jump over the standard 4A, but the 5G variant comes with a few notable hardware differences beyond its upgraded cellular modem.

The Pixel 4A 5G’s OLED screen is larger, for one, at 6.2 inches over the standard 4A’s 5.8-inch display. The device also carries a slightly faster processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, compared with the standard 4A’s Snapdragon 730G. The 5G variant also has a 3.5mm headphone jack, something Google’s flagship phones now lack.

Like the Pixel 4A, this version doesn’t have the wireless charging or water resistance the newly announced Pixel 5 has, and its memory and storage stay the same at 6GB and 128GB respectively. But it does have a larger 3885mAh battery (the Pixel 4A has a 3140mAh battery while the Pixel 5 has a 4080mAh one), and a 16 megapixel ultrawide rear-facing lens.

Google did formally announce the Pixel 4A 5G when it launched the standard 4A and announced the Pixel 5, but there was still plenty of new info to leak in the following weeks, including images and key specs of the device. In addition to the larger display, early leaks hinted at the slightly faster processor and the dual-camera system, as well as some of those notable hardware compromises on RAM, water resistance, and other features.

