Live blog: Google’s Pixel 5, 4A 5G, Chromecast, and Nest speaker event

It’s time for Google to formally announce the products it’s already teased and that have, honestly, leaked a ton. We are expecting the new Pixel 5, Pixel 4A 5G, a new Chromecast, and a new Nest speaker. Google is calling it “Launch Night In” even though in the US it will be happening in the middle of the day, as a kind of light joke.

Leaks are nothing new for Google, but what does feel new is seeing the company announce its products in late September ahead of new iPhones instead of in October, after them. Another unusual thing is that these Pixel phones aren’t expected to be fully flagship-level phones. The Pixel 4A 5G is clearly a big version of the already-released Pixel 4A, while the Pixel 5 won’t have the fastest processor available.

Then there’s the Chromecast, which was already fully on sale at Home Depot a couple days before today’s event (oops). It finally comes with a remote control and runs its own Google TV interface instead of requiring you to run everything from your phone.

Finally, a new Nest speaker that’s probably going to be the replacement for the original Google Home is coming.

Will there be surprises? Maybe! We’ll be live blogging right here for those who can’t watch the video live — or for those who just want to watch along with us as we make some jokes. The event kicks off at 11AM PT / 2PM ET.

Google Pixel 5 live blog

Watch Google’s Launch Night In event