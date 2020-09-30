Google’s Pixel 5 and Chromecast event: all of the latest news

Google is hosting a virtual event on September 30th at 2PM ET / 11AM PT, where we expect it to unveil a bunch of new hardware. Based on how many leaks have been in the news cycle, there’s a decent chance that you’re already abreast of what Google might have coming.

If not, Google has already confirmed the Pixel 5 and a $499 Pixel 4A 5G (a larger version of the Pixel 4A with 5G support) will be unveiled. As for the rest, act surprised when you see its new Chromecast that runs Google TV with a bundled remote or its Nest Audio smart speaker. We could see some other hardware announcements, too.

We’ll be live blogging the event as usual, so follow that to keep up with the minute-by-minute happenings from Dieter Bohn. But right here is where you’ll find all of the stories, announcements, and everything else you need to know about from the event.