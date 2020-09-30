Samsung’s Premiere 4K laser projector now available, starting at $3,499

The Premiere, a 4K laser projector from Samsung that’s designed as an alternative to its high-end QLED TVs, is now available to order. There are two models: the $3,499 LSP7T which gives you up to an 120-inch projection, and the $6,499 LSP9T which goes up to 130-inches. Samsung describes both as “ultra short throw” projectors, meaning you get massive projection sizes even when the unit is placed directly in front of your wall or screen.

Maximum projection sizes aren’t the only thing separating the two projectors. The LSP9T is brighter at 2,800 ANSI lumens, compared to 2,200 ANSI lumens for the cheaper model. This obviously means it provides a brighter image, but it also means its image should be clearer when there’s more ambient light in the room. The more expensive LSP9T also has a 40-watt, 4.2-channel audio system compared to a 30-watt, 2.2-channel setup for the LSP7T.

Otherwise the two projectors share a lot of specs. Both are powered by the same Tizen operating system as Samsung’s TVs, and both can be controlled via the Alexa and Bixby voice assistants. They’re both laser projectors, which should mean their light sources will last longer than the bulbs used in traditional projectors. Samsung also advertises The Premiere as the first projector to support HDR10+, although the format hasn’t been as widely adopted as other HDR standards like Dolby Vision.

Both projectors are available to order on Samsung’s website starting today. The site notes that shipping is expected by October 16th. If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, then check out our recent guide to the best projectors, where our top picks start at the slightly more affordable $899.