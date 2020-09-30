Improved Google Photos editor is rolling out now on Android

Google is starting to roll out a new editing mode for Google Photos on Android, which adds machine learning-powered automatic suggestions, and improved tools for more granular manual controls to help make your photos look even better.

The biggest change is a new “Suggestions” tab in the photo editing menu, which will offer recommendations for edits for the specific photo you’re currently looking at, automatically adjusting things like “brightness, contrast, and portrait effects.” The broad edits are also just a starting point — Google will also show you what edits it made, and let you tweak them further.

To start, Google is offering some basic options for suggestions, like “Enhance” and “Color Pop,” but the company promises it’ll continue to expand its lineup of options optimized around specific types of images (like portraits, landscapes, or sunsets) in the coming months, starting with Pixel phones.

Google is also rolling out a new interface for its general editing tools, for things like brightness, contrast, saturation, warmth, white point, blur, and more, making it easier for users to scroll through each option and adjust it for the image in question.

The new Google Photos editing tools should be rolling out on Android devices today. No iOS release date was announced.