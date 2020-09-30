The just-announced Pixel 5 has somehow already been unboxed

The Pixel 5, Google’s latest Android flagship, was just announced today, and someone on YouTube has already posted an unboxing video of the new device ahead of its release (via 9to5Google).

What’s in the box is fairly standard — there’s the phone itself, as well as a charger, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and a USB-C to USB-A converter. The YouTube user who has the phone, who goes by the name Sergiu, does power it on, giving us a look at the phone’s 6-inch 2340 x 1080 OLED screen and 8-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera. Sergiu doesn’t use the phone all that much in the video, though, sticking mostly to the phone’s home screen.

Sergiu also zooms in on back of the Pixel 5, showing the phone’s aluminum back, fingerprint sensor, and square camera housing. If you’ve seen the camera housing on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, the Pixel 5’s looks pretty similar, though the Pixel 5 has a 16MP ultrawide camera instead of the 16MP telephoto camera found on the Pixel 4 and 4 XL.

Overall, there’s nothing that surprising here, as Google has already shown us the device. But it’s still interesting to see the new phone in the wild a couple weeks before it’s officially available.

The Pixel 5 launches in eight countries on October 15th and in the US on October 29th. It costs $699.