From gadgets to GPUs, all the product announcements from this week

We’ve got a gadget-heavy episode of The Vergecast this week, with the announcements of Intel’s new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPU’s, Nvidia’s Geoforce RTX 3080 and 3090, and a whole bunch of stuff coming out of the virtual version of IFA’s 2020 showcase.
Nilay, Dieter, Chaim, and Chris dive deep into all that gadget news that dominated this week, including the products revealed by Nintendo.
I’ll leave some links here for you to take a look at while listening to the show, because there is a whole lot discussed in this episode.
Stories discussed this week:
- Apple and Google announce new automatic app system to track COVID exposures
- Apple releases iOS 13.7 with support for new automatic COVID-19 notification system
- The CDC’s testing guidance will make the pandemic worse
- Emergency COVID-19 vaccines will have to convince a skeptical public
- Robert Pattinson reportedly has COVID-19, and The Batman has halted production
- Super Mario 3D World and other classic Mario games are coming to the Switch
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is a Switch racer that uses RC cars
- Nintendo is releasing a 35th anniversary Super Mario Bros. Game and Watch
- Intel announces its new 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs, available ...
- Intel debuts a new logo alongside its 11th Gen chips
- Asus’ latest ZenBook laptops feature Intel’s 11th Gen CPUs and Thunderbolt 4 ports
- Acer’s new Swift laptops include Intel’s 11th Gen processors
- Toshiba laptops are no more, but here are Dynabook’s new notebooks with Intel’s 11th Gen parts
- Samsung launches Galaxy Book Flex 5G, the first 5G Intel Evo laptop
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080: launching September 17th for …
- Nvidia’s new RTX 3090 is a $1,499 monster GPU designed for ...
- Qualcomm’s next budget Snapdragon 4-series chips could ...
- Qualcomm’s 8cx Gen 2 5G processor promises a new wave of better ARM-based laptops
- Qualcomm hopes to topple AirPods Pro with ‘adaptive’ noise cancellation for true wireless earbuds
- Sonos patent gives possible first look at unannounced headphones
- Bang & Olufsen’s $800 noise-canceling headphones copy the best part of Microsoft’s Surface Headphones
- Samsung announces The Premiere, a luxury ultra-short throw 4K laser projector
- The new Philips Hue lightstrip mounts to your TV and syncs with what’s on-screen
- Lenovo Smart Clock
- 8BitDo made a mod-friendly, wireless arcade stick for the Nintendo Switch and
- Asus Zenfone 7 Pro review: fun flipping cameras with a bulky phone attached
- Samsung announces its cheapest 5G phone and new Trio …
- Samsung’s latest midrange phone has a whopping 7,000mAh battery
- The Motorola One 5G has faster speeds and a macro lens ring light for less than $500
