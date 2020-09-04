The Witcher 3 is getting a free next-gen upgrade for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a graphical upgrade for next-generation hardware, and current owners of the game on PC, Playstation, and Xbox will get the update for free.

Developers CD Projekt Red announced the news today, saying the updated game will be available on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC, featuring a “range of visual and technical improvements.” These include faster loading times and ray tracing graphics. The upgrades will apply to the base game, says Projekt Red, as well as to both of its expansions (Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine) and all other “extra content.”

The appeal of this news is testament to The Witcher 3’s lasting greatness. This is a game that came out five years ago but remains incredibly well-regarded and an appealing title for many to pick up and play through all over again. It still regularly appears in the top Steam charts on PC, too.

The Witcher 3 is coming to the next generation!



A visually and technically enhanced version of the game will be available for purchase for PC and next-gen consoles & as a free update for owners of the game on PC, @Xbox One and @PlayStation 4.



More: https://t.co/JclubxpJim pic.twitter.com/gWCJzST3vr — The Witcher (@witchergame) September 4, 2020

In this case, the free upgrade to the next-gen version also looks pretty generous. It’s not clear if there any other conditions for getting the upgrade beyond just owning a current copy of The Witcher 3. That means if you’ve not yet played the game and are waiting for the next-gen version (for whatever reason!) you could buy the title now and get the upgrade free next year. Of course, you’ll have to own the relevant console or PC hardware, too.

It’s not clear when the upgrade will be available.