You may not be able to watch Tenet, but you can stream the movie’s score and it slaps

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet is finally hitting theaters in the United States, but not really. The film’s limited release in cities and states where theaters are allowed to operate means that many people — like those living in New York City or Los Angeles — can’t watch the movie. If you’re feeling bummed out about not being able to watch Tenet, may I offer you the excellent, safer alternative of streaming the movie’s score?

Composed by Ludwig Goransson — the same artist who scored Black Panther, Creed, Creed II, and received an Emmy nomination for his work on The Mandalorian — Tenet’s score is a certified bop. It’s now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music. Clocking in at just under an hour-and-a-half, the album is a stunning, futuristic sounding score that separates itself from the scores in other Nolan movies, including Hans Zimmer’s brilliant work on Inception and The Dark Knight. There are more somber tracks (like “Meeting Neil,” which occurs when John David Washington’s main protagonist in the film meets Robert Pattinson’s character) and bigger, longer, whopping sequences (like “747,” which as people might presume, plays during the big airplane scene teased in all the Tenet trailers).

If you’re like me, sitting down to work is often paired with a movie score. If I really need to get something done, I throw on Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ Social Network score. If I’m trying to get into a creative space, it’s straight to Daft Punk’s Tron: Legacy score. Goransson’s Tenet score just came out, but it’s got just the right mixture of tones to make it a perfect album to throw on for the day while you’re trying to work. Or, if you just really, really wish you could see Tenet but can’t or are choosing to stay home because being in a theater right now especially in a country like the United States where coronavirus cases continue to grow is perhaps not the best idea.

Also, don’t skip out on Travis Scott’s official song for the movie, “The Plan,” which plays at the end of the album. Seriously.