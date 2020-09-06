New trailers: The Forty-Year-Old Version, The Boys in the Band, No Time to Die, and more

I’ve been sort of stuck in a rerun rut the past week or so (fine, OK, yes I’ve been rewatching Battlestar Galactica and last night I watched The Matrix. Keanu forever). Maybe it just feels comforting to watch a show or movie where you know the outcome when things in the real world are so uncertain and frightening? In any case, I’m going to push myself to watch something new (or at least new to me) this week Oh but, ICYMI, September 8th is Star Trek Day so maybe I’ll hold off on that “watch something new” pledge for a day or two.

There are a lot of great new trailers just out, plus a second trailer for No Time to Die. And while technically the trailer for The Forty-Year-Old Version came out last week I’m squeezing it in because Radha Blank is amazing and I can’t wait to see it.

The Forty-Year-Old Version

Radha Blank makes her feature film directing debut in this story of a playwright approaching 40 whose once-bright star is starting to fade, when she rediscovers her love of rapping (under the name RadhaMUS Prime). Of course as soon as she records her demo, her play starts to become noticed and she has to decide which path to follow. It’s shot in black and white and set in New York City, and earned Blank a directing award at the Sundance Film Festival in January. In addition to starring in the film which is loosely based on her own life, Blank wrote the screenplay and shares producing credits with Lena Waithe. The Forty-Year-Old Version debuts on Netflix October 9th.

No Time To Die

This is the second official trailer for the movie expected to be Daniel Craig’s last appearance as 007, and we catch a few more glimpses not only of Rami Malek as villain Safin, but of Lashana Lynch as new 00 agent Nomi, and Ana de Armas as CIA agent Paloma. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) is part of the writing team and it’s directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It has all the hallmarks of a Bond film: stunning location shoots, car chases (in Aston-Martins, no less) and stunts that seem impossible (remember Craig had to have surgery after injuring his ankle during filming in Jamaica last May). As long as world events cooperate, No Time to Die will hit theaters in the UK November 12th and in the US November 20th.

The Boys in the Band

Based on the 2018 production of the 1968 play (which was also a 1970 movie), The Boys in the Band tells the story of a group of gay men at a birthday party in New York City visited by a guest from the past, who play a game meant to reveal deep, dark secrets. The Broadway cast included Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto, and Matt Bomer who all reprise their roles here, and is directed by Joe Mantello, who also directed the stage adaptation. It debuts on Netflix September 30th.

I Am Greta

This teaser trailer gives a peek at a documentary that tells the story of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg and her journey from a protest outside Sweden’s Parliament to addressing the United Nations. I Am Greta hits Hulu November 13th.

Possessor

A corporate agent uses brain-implant technology to inhabit (possess) other people’s bodies to carry out assassinations: What could possibly go wrong?! Of course her consciousness becomes trapped inside one of her subjects (don’t you hate when that happens?) and hilarity does not ensue. This creepy film from director Brandon Cronenberg will be in theaters (again, coronavirus pandemic permitting) on October 9th.