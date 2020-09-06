LG confirms Wing is the name of its new smartphone

LG has confirmed its upcoming phone will be called Wing (the Wing?) and will be revealed at its announcement event on September 14th. The device is believed to have two screens in a swiveling form factor, with a recent teaser video showing what looks like a sliding mechanism that can rotate into a T shape.

In addition to its swiveling screens, reports about the Wing so far have indicated the device will support 5G, have a triple-rear camera array with a 64-megapixel main sensor, and will run on a Snapdragon 7-series processor.

The device will be LG’s first launched under its Explorer Project, a new mobile category the company says is aimed at “discovering new ways to interact with mobile devices... and challenging established user norms,” adding that the Wing will “deliver a new and different form factor and mobile experience that would be impossible to create with conventional smartphones.”

LG’s announcement event kicks off at 10AM ET on September 14th.