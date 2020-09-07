Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 3 is down to its lowest price on Amazon

Last month, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Watch 3 as part of its current lineup, and compared to its predecessors, it came with an expensive starting price of $400. Fortunately, the watch is now down to its lowest price yet. You can buy the 45mm size in black for only $365 on Amazon — this version of the watch usually retails for $430.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is a successor to Samsung’s 2018 Galaxy Watch, and includes an OLED display with a rotating bezel. Aside from the standard smartwatch functions the Galaxy Watch 3 also includes a fall detection feature that will notify a contact when a fall is detected and later this year, the watch is expected to gain new smarts, allowing you to monitor your blood oxygen levels.

If you are looking for a new Samsung smartwatch, but the $365 price tag intimidates you, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is also on sale on Amazon. Both the 40mm and 44mm sizes are on sale at $229 and $249, respectively. There’s more flexibility on color options as the Black, Silver, and Pink Gold are on sale for both sizes.

If you aren’t looking for a smartwatch, there are still some great deals on charging docks. Anker has up to 30% in savings on Amazon. A standout deal is the PowerExpand Elite Thunderbolt 3 Dock, which is $240. This Thunderbolt dock includes a 13-port design with a slew of front ports, such as a 3/5, AUX port, an SD card slot, and a USB-C port with up to 85W of power.

Other Anker deal spotlights include the PowerPort Atom III 65W four-port charger, which is $46 right now and might be good if you are stuck at your desk for most of the day and require a lot of USB ports. It also includes a USB-C port that has enough power to charge laptops such as the MacBook Air and Dell XPS 13 at full speed. If you need a wireless charger instead, you can buy two Anker Wireless Chargers for $26. The charging pad is compatible with several Apple and Samsung phones, including the iPhone 11 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S20.

Of course, these are not the only deals going on this Labor Day weekend. The US holiday brings a slew of discounts across several retailers, so if you are in the market for some new tech, check out the best Labor Day 2020 tech deals.