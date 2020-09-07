Minecraft is coming to PlayStation VR as a free upgrade later this month

Minecraft is getting a free upgrade making the game playable in PlayStation VR later this month, developer Mojang Studios announced in a blog post today.

Fans have been asking for PSVR Minecraft for a while now. Although the ever-popular game is already available to play on various virtual reality platforms (it launched on the Oculus Rift back in 2016, for example), Sony’s VR hardware has until now been overlooked. Mojang says the upgrade will come as a free download patch for all players some time later this month.

“Everyone who has Minecraft on PlayStation 4 will get that patch automatically,” says the studio. “Download that patch and you’ll get access to the new Minecraft VR functionality. Of course, you’ll need a PS VR setup in order to use it.”

Mojang also shared screenshots of what appeared to be Minecraft in PS VR, as seen below:

The company says that the PS VR version of Minecraft will be “100% the same Minecraft game that you can play every day, every week, every month, every year…on PlayStation 4. Nothing removed. 100% wholesome & pure full-fat Minecraft.”

There are some small tweaks, but those will be mainly to the interface and set-up for VR. Players will be able to use the PS4 controller to move about and take action, while looking around them using the PS VR headset. Mojang says the game will have two separate modes, Immersive and Living Room, but didn’t go into detail about what these will entail.

Minecraft continues to be a runaway success, despite being more than a decade old. Earlier this year, Microsoft, which acquired Mojang back in 2014, said sales of the game now topped 200 million across various platforms, with a spike of usage occurring during the onset of the pandemic.