Microsoft reportedly launching smaller 12.5-inch Surface Laptop for the holidays

Microsoft is reportedly preparing to launch a smaller Surface Laptop later this year. Windows Central reports that Microsoft is preparing a more lightweight version of the Surface Laptop with a smaller 12.5-inch display. This new model will reportedly include Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. The smaller Surface Laptop is said to be targeted at students, and it will be running Windows 10 in S Mode.

Microsoft is even rumored to be pricing this new Surface Laptop between $500 and $600, making it an affordable option for the Surface line. It appears to be positioned as the Surface Go equivalent to the Surface Pro, as a smaller and more budget-friendly clamshell laptop.

As is always the case with Surface devices, Microsoft will likely offer RAM and storage upgrades. We’ve found in the past that the base model Surface Go with just 4GB of RAM wasn’t as capable of daily browsing and app tasks as the upgraded 8GB of RAM model.

Microsoft is likely to schedule some type of Surface virtual event or announcement in October this year, for this new Surface Laptop and other hardware refreshes and accessories.