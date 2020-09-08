Apple TV app now available on Vizio TVs

The Apple TV app is now available on Vizio SmartCast TVs to customers in the US and Canada, Vizio announced today. With the app, you can access your library of movie and TV show rentals / purchases and also stream Apple’s original content if you’ve got an Apple TV Plus subscription. Vizio TV owners can redeem a three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus, but only if they’re new to the service; this promotion expires on October 16th. (Apple TV Plus normally costs $4.99 per month.)

The Apple TV app also offers add-on subscriptions, Apple TV Channels, for other premium services like CBS All Access, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, and more. You can watch content from your Apple TV Channels inside the Apple TV app — without being bounced between several different video apps.

If you’ve got a Vizio TV, you should see the Apple TV app appear on the SmartCast Home screen starting today. To use it, you’ve just got to enter your Apple ID account credentials.

Before today’s launch of the Apple TV app, Vizio had already brought AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support to SmartCast TVs — even models released as far back as 2016. This is better support than many other TV makers have managed; LG just announced it’s still aiming to add AirPlay 2 and HomeKit to 2018-model TV sets by the end of this year.