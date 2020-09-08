The LG Wing could have a surprisingly thin flip-around screen, as shown in new leaks

LG’s upcoming “Wing” smartphone is expected to be a dual-screen device with a swiveling mechanism, and the screen that flips around could be surprisingly thin, as shown in new leaks of the phone.

Take a look for yourself in this video — when this person, who appears to have the phone, shows a side profile of the device, you can see that the rotating screen appears to be quite thin:

The video also gives us a good look at the Wing’s swiveling mechanism in action, which allows one screen to rotate 90 degrees horizontally above another screen so they can align in a T-like shape.

And in an image shared by leaker Evan Blass on his Patreon, you can get another peek of the thin-looking side profile of the device. Blass’ image also indicates that the Wing will have a triple-camera setup, come in two colors, and support 5G networks.

In August, Android Authority posted a purported video of the device, though that video just showed the phone in a car cradle, and it was hard to get a good view of how thick the phone was. And LG has hinted at the swiveling mechanism and the silhouette of the Wing in a video teaser for the phone’s launch event.

LG confirmed the “Wing” naming on September 6th, and the launch event is scheduled to begin at 10AM on September 14th.