The first Dune trailer worms its way online

Dune is one of the greatest science fiction books ever written, and the first trailer for the latest adaptation has finally arrived, giving fans a glimpse at director Denis Villeneuve’s take on Frank Herbert’s iconic novel.

The almost absurdly star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve is no stranger to epic science fiction, either, having previously directed Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

The trailer was unveiled alongside a Q&A session hosted by Steven Colbert, featuring Villeneuve and members of the cast discussing their take on the upcoming film.

Timothée. Rebecca. Oscar. Josh. Zendaya. Sharon. Jason. Javier. Denis. DUNE TRAILER FIRST LOOK. https://t.co/ePHY6aGem4 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) September 9, 2020

Dune is planned to be the first of two movies based on Herbert’s original book; the film out this year is expected to cover the first half, while the second movie (which doesn’t yet have a title or release date) will cover the remainder of the novel. Warner Bros. is betting big that Dune will be its next big franchise: there’s also an HBO Max prequel series in the works titled Dune: The Sisterhood, which will focus on the Bene Gesserit, the all-female society whose plans are at the heart of the series.

Dune will hit theaters on December 18th, 2020.

Update September 9th, 12:45pm: Added link to cast Q&A.