Yubico’s new USB-C security key with NFC could be the one key to unlock them all

Yubico is announcing a new version of its USB-C equipped YubiKey 5 security key with NFC built in, which should theoretically be a convenient combo and compatible with many future devices moving forward.

Previously, YubiKey offered the YubiKey 5 series in your choice of USB-A; USB-A and NFC; USB-C; and USB-C and Lightning. But with the new YubiKey 5C NFC that’s being announced today, you no longer have to pick between being able to plug your key into a USB-C port or the convenience of NFC authentication, which lets you just tap your key on your device — you can now buy a key that offers both.

Hardware-based keys offer extra layer of account security

Hardware-based keys offer an extra layer of account security by requiring that you either plug in the key or tap it to your device when you’re trying to log in. That makes them a good alternative to text message-based two-factor authentication, which can be intercepted by hackers more easily than things like security keys or codes from an authenticator app like Authy.

The YubiKey 5C NFC is available today and costs $55, which is $5 more than the standard YubiKey 5C, and Yubico says it supports iOS, Android, Windows, macOS and Linux. And if you do invest in a security key, check out our guide about how to use it.