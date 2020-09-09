Xbox Series X launches on November 10th for $499

Microsoft is launching its Xbox Series X console on November 10th for $499. Preorders for the new console will begin on September 22nd, with the company also offering the Xbox Series X through its Xbox All Access program. Xbox All Access is a bundle that splits the cost of an Xbox console, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Xbox Live into monthly payments across 24 months.

The Xbox Series X will be available through Xbox All Access for $34.99 per month, including Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft is rapidly expanding its Xbox All Access program in time for the holiday season, and even bundling EA Play into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access. EA Play includes more than 60 of EA’s titles including games like FIFA 20 and Titanfall 2.

Xbox All Access will now be available in 12 countries in time for both the Xbox Series X and S launches on November 10th. Australia, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, the UK, and the US will all have Xbox All Access options this holiday, with more markets to follow in 2021.

The addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is significant for both the Xbox Series X / S launches, and the company’s big push with Game Pass. With the Halo Infinite delay, Microsoft has found ways to partner with Bungie for Destiny 2 on Game Pass and now EA for an even bigger library for subscribers.