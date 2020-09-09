Xbox Game Pass is adding EA’s Play subscription service at no extra cost

Microsoft’s Netflix-like subscription service is getting a bit bigger. Today, the company announced that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for PC subscribers will soon get an EA Play membership at no additional charge.

Essentially, this means that if you shell out for Game Pass Ultimate or on PC, your subscription will also include access to more than 60 additional EA games, including big titles like The Sims, Mass Effect, and FIFA. “This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10,” Microsoft explains. The addition of EA Play will start “this holiday.”

EA Play was formerly known as EA Access before rebranding this summer. It’s a Game Pass-like service but exclusively for EA titles. The service just recently launched on Steam.

Game Pass has become an increasingly important part of the Xbox ecosystem, and the news comes as Microsoft is preparing to launch two new consoles: the $299 Xbox Series S and the Xbox Series X for $499. Both are expected to launch on November 10th.