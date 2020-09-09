Google’s Waze lays off 5 percent of its workforce, closes offices in Asia and Latin America

Waze, the Google-owned navigation and mapping service, will lay off 5 percent of its global workforce, or about 30 people out of 555 total employees, the company’s CEO said in an email to employees. Waze will also close several of its offices in the Asia-Pacific and Latin America regions as it seeks to refocus its business on certain markets.

Waze said the layoffs were partly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has emptied roadways around the world and sent many cities into lockdown. As shelter-in-place and working from home become the new norm, fewer people are using Waze for their daily navigation needs. Fewer eyeballs on the app means less advertising revenue for the company.

Waze, which was acquired by Google in 2013 for a reported $1.1 billion, has seen a dip in both monthly active users, or the number of customers using the app each month, and driven kilometers, the metric by which the company measures how far its customers drive while using Waze.

In April, Waze laid out in a blog post just how severely some of those numbers are falling. Globally, Waze customers drove 60 percent fewer miles in March, when lockdowns started going into effect, as compared to February. Italy specifically saw the biggest drop at 90 percent. The US was also down by about 60 percent.

But as the pandemic stretched on, those figures got worse. Waze says that at one point during the lockdown, global weekly driven kilometers were down 70 percent. Since June, Waze has begun to see a recovery of driving as people returned to work in countries where restrictions have been lifted. Globally the company says it’s back to pre-COVID driving levels.

Waze will “rethink priorities,” CEO Noam Bardin said in the email, “and we’ve decided to focus our resources on product improvements for our users, accelerate our investments in technical infrastructure, and refocus our sales and marketing efforts on a small number of high-value countries.”

Waze Carpool, the company’s two-year-old ride-share service, is also suffering. With more people working from home, fewer people are using Waze Carpool to share rides with co-workers or other neighbors who work along a similar route. As a result, Waze is shrinking the number of people who work on its standalone carpooling service. Earlier this year, Waze was on track to cross 1 million monthly carpool trips globally, and now the company is no where near that, a spokesperson said.

Of the 30 people receiving pink slips, most are from the company’s sales, marketing, and partnerships divisions. But this won’t be a permanent reduction in headcount: Waze says it plans to hire a commensurate number of people for its technology and engineering teams in the months to come.

Waze is also closing offices in countries like Malaysia, Singapore, Colombia, Chile, and Argentina, as it seeks to bring more focus in countries where its business is growing. That includes the US, the UK, France, Brazil, and Mexico.

Waze obviously isn’t the only technology company, or even transportation company, to be hit by layoffs during the pandemic. Uber, Lyft, Yelp, Mozilla, Kickstarter, Lime, Sonos, Glitch, and dozens of other companies have laid off workers during the pandemic. Tens of millions of people are still out of work as the nation’s unemployment remains at 8.4 percent (though the real figure is likely to be much higher).

Waze is aware that laying people off in the middle of a pandemic can be cruel. The company says it’s committed to providing those workers who are being laid off with a cushion, including severance, bonuses, and health insurance, into early 2021.

