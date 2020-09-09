AMC’s The Walking Dead will end after 11 seasons

The Walking Dead television series on AMC that debuted nearly 10 years ago will end after 11 seasons. That might be bleak news for fans, but there will be plenty of episodes to watch before it all comes to an end. Variety and Entertainment Weekly both report that the final season will consist of 24 episodes debuting in late 2021. Between now and then, fans will be treated to seven episodes for the 10th season, one of which is the finale airing on October 4th, followed by six bonus episodes airing in early 2021.

In true zombie-like fashion, the end for Walking Dead on AMC isn’t as final as it seems. We already knew that the plotline for Rick Grimes, the show’s former lead played by Andrew Lincoln, will see its conclusion in theaters at some point. But some other big news shared today is that a spinoff series has been greenlit for AMC that will focus on Daryl Dixon (played by Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), who, when I stopped watching The Walking Dead at around season 6, had the best character arcs in the show. This show won’t debut until 2023.

Also, some characters who died in the show might make a return in a new spinoff called Tales of the Walking Dead. Scott Gimple is developing the show, which he describes as “an episodic anthology with individual episodes or arcs of episodes focused on new or existing characters, backstories or other stand-alone experiences.”