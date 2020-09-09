Chinese embassy demands Twitter probe after ambassador account likes porn tweet

China’s embassy in the United Kingdom is calling on Twitter to open an investigation after its ambassador’s official account liked a pornographic clip on the platform earlier this week.

The Twitter account for Ambassador Liu Xiaoming liked several tweets that were later unliked, including a 10-second clip tweeted out by an adult-themed account and several posts criticizing the Chinese Communist Party, according to BBC News. China’s UK embassy maintains that the tweets were liked by a possible hacker who had gained access to the ambassador’s account. However, celebrities and politicians have often blamed hackers when they’re caught up in embarrassing situations.

A good anvil does not fear the hammer. https://t.co/4nb7lECEXM — Liu Xiaoming (@AmbLiuXiaoMing) September 9, 2020

“Recently, some anti-China elements viciously attacked Ambassador Liu Xiaoming’s Twitter account and employed despicable methods to deceive the public,” China’s UK embassy said in a statement Wednesday. “The Embassy has reported this to Twitter company and urged the latter to make thorough investigations and handle this matter seriously. The Embassy reserves the right to take further actions and hope that the public will not believe or spread such rumour.”

Twitter declined to comment. “Liking” a tweet does not always signify that someone endorses it, as the function is often used as a bookmarking tool.

Twitter is blocked in mainland China, but Chinese officials have started to use the platform more over the last few years to communicate with audiences outside the country. Liu’s account was created in October. The alleged hack follows a massage breach earlier this summer where hackers were able to access accounts belonging to famous people like Elon Musk and Joe Biden.

In China, both pornography and criticism of the Chinese Communist Party is routinely blocked by censors.

Shortly after the embassy released its statement, the ambassador quote-tweeted it. He wrote, “A good anvil does not fear the hammer.”

Updated 9/9/2020 at 4:35PM ET: Twitter declined to comment.