Xbox Game Pass for PC is doubling its price next week

Alongside an influx of next-gen console news, Microsoft also confirmed today that it will raise its pricing for Xbox Game Pass for PC from $4.99 per month to $9.99 a month starting on September 17th.

Existing members on the introductory price will still pay the same rate through the next billing cycle, so if you subscribe before September 17th, Microsoft will not change the price on you abruptly.

We're retiring the introductory price on the 17th, but if you're already a member, you'll pay the same rate through the next billing cycle. look out for a notification on the 17th to get more details — Xbox Game Pass For PC (@XboxGamePassPC) September 9, 2020

A price increase for any subscription service is never fun, but even at $9.99 a month, Xbox Game Pass for PC still offers a lot of bang for your buck. The service includes access to any game developed by Microsoft for free the day it’s released, plus a slew of third-party games from publishers such as Bethesda, Sega, and Deep Silver, and you can step out of your comfort zone and try games you’d likely never buy previously.

Not to mention later this year, Xbox Game Pass PC will also include EA Play as part of the subscription, meaning members will soon have access to a range of games published by Electronic Arts, including Battlefield V, Mass Effect, and The Sims 4, plus 10-hour trials for new releases like FIFA 21.

But if you own both an Xbox One and a gaming PC, perhaps you should invest in an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. For $14.99 a month, it adds Xbox Game Pass for console as well, giving you access to over 200 titles for the Xbox One. You’ll also get Xbox Live Gold, which is required to use key online services on Xbox One such as online gaming and party chats. Plus, if you own an Android device you can use Microsoft’s cloud gaming service xCloud.