Cyberpunk 2077 website promised free DLC in early 2021 — but don’t bet on ‘soon’

In my opinion, Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t quite the disaster some have suggested. The game is fun. The bugs are fun! The bugs that really, really weren’t fun have been patched. Refunds were made widely available, and despite that refund option, the game sold 13 million copies in just two weeks.

But publisher CD Projekt still has a broken reputation to fix and an investor lawsuit to fight, so I wouldn’t put too much stock in the headline you might have read today: that we’re all getting free DLC for the game in early 2021.

It’s possible! And it’s totally what this official website promises. But that promise may be out of date.

As Engadget points out, the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine shows that this promise may have been live on the internet the same day the game launched — before the outcry began, and definitely before CD Projekt held an emergency conference call on December 15th to discuss how the company would react.

On that call (PDF transcript), CD Projekt president and co-CEO Adam Kiciński told investors that it was “too early to judge” when the company might be able to release DLC.

Specifically, he was asked: “How do you feel about your ability to release a couple of DLCs next year, and, obviously, multiplayer in 2022?” (CD Projekt had previously said that multiplayer would miss 2021.)

The full answer: “To be honest, it’s too early to judge. At the moment please let us handle the situation, and please let us make some more assessments – that’s still ahead of us; we don’t know yet, and we’re now focused on improving Cyberpunk. We’ll discuss this early next year.”

Currently, we’re expecting two major patches for the game in January and February respectively, like the company promised on December 13th in its apology post:

Beyond that, some free DLC would of course be nice. Personally, I just want NPCs that know how to drive.