HP’s new Elite Dragonfly laptops come with Intel’s 11th Gen processors and 5G

HP is refreshing its business-focused Elite Dragonfly range this year with an updated G2 model and a new Dragonfly Max option. Both laptops will include Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors, and optional 5G connectivity. The Max model even improves the built-in webcam, and adds a second black color option for the range.

Both the 13.3-inch Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max will ship with 11th Gen Intel processors, with the i3 only available on the G2 and i5 and i7 processor options available on both. Both can also be configured up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 SSD storage space. Both models will also include a single USB 3.1 charging port, two USB-C Thunderbolt 3 ports, a single HDMI 1.4b port, and Nano SIM support.

Where the models really differ is in display configurations and webcams. The Dragonfly Max will only be available with a 13.3-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display, while you can configure the Dragonfly G2 with HD or 4K panels. Both will still include options for HP’s privacy-oriented screen that includes technology to tint the screen so that people passing by can’t snoop on what you’re doing.

The Dragonfly Max will also include a 5-megapixel webcam, up from the 1.2-megapixel one found on the G2. It’s an essential change in an era of remote working where traditional laptop webcams are often falling short. The Max also has four wide-array microphones for better video and audio calls, and keeps the dedicated webcam privacy slider found on last year’s Dragonfly laptops. HP has removed this manual slider on the G2 this year, and replaced it with a button on the keyboard that activates the webcam shutter.

Both the Dragonfly G2 and Max will include 5G options, with AT&T and T-Mobile networks supported in the US. HP is also keeping the built-in Tile tracker it introduced with the 2020 models. You can track the laptop just like any other Tile device, as long as it has some battery life left.

HP says it expects both the Dragonfly G2 and Max to be available in January, but the company isn’t announcing pricing details just yet. Given the base model of the 2020 Dragonfly G2 was $1,500, this year’s models are bound to be pricey options for businesses.