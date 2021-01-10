Watch this flexible LG gaming TV bend from flat to curved

LG Display has shared video of its new 48-inch OLED gaming TV that can bend from a flat display to a curved one with the push of a button, and seeing it in motion is fascinating. Check it out at the top of this post.

The flexible display orientations could let you watch TV with the flat orientation and play games with the curved one, for example. The company’s video also shows off how the screen could be used for a racing game with a first-person perspective in the cockpit, which seems like another practical use of a flexible TV to me. If you prefer to play racing games with a flat screen, you can keep the TV that way or opt to curve it if you find that more immersive.

The TV can bend up to a radius of 1,000mm, has up to a 120Hz refresh rate, and offers a variable refresh rate ranging from 40Hz to 120Hz. It also has LG’s Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) technology, which vibrates the display to create sound in lieu of speakers. LG has shown off similar technology before with prototype TVs and last year’s LG G8, but since CES is virtual this year, we can’t personally vouch for how well the CSO technology actually works in this new display.

If you just want to watch the screen change from flat to curved and back again, we made this hypnotic GIF for you. Enjoy.