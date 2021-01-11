TP-Link’s new Kasa Smart Doorbell looks just like a Nest Doorbell

TP-Link is announcing a bunch of new smart home gadgets as part of its Kasa line today, headlined by the brand’s first smart doorbell. The Kasa Smart Doorbell captures 1080p video, is able to distinguish between people and other moving objects, and can save footage to either a microSD card or the cloud. It’s paired with an indoor chime that’ll alert owners when someone is at the door.

The doorbell is pretty stylish as far as smart doorbells go. It appears to be a relatively compact gadget, with a camera at the top and a button to ring the bell at the bottom. It looks almost identical to Nest’s Hello Doorbell, which has basically a sleeker take on the same lozenge-shaped, black-on-white design.

There’s no pricing or release date yet. TP-Link says it’ll be available sometime in 2021.

TP-Link is also adding and updating a number of other smart home gadgets within its lineup this year. Among the standouts is a new outdoor camera that can do constant recording at 2K, includes a “starlight” sensor to capture “full-color” video at night, and can record to either microSD or cloud storage. The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt camera is also being updated with 2K video. TP-Link is adding two more light-dimming options, including a motion-activated dimmer and an updated three-way switch. There’s also a new outdoor smart plug with only a single outlet. Those devices are also expected later in the year, with pricing to be announced later.

Alongside the new Kasa products, TP-Link also announced some of its upcoming routers, including the first several to support Wi-Fi 6E.