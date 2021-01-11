TCL has announced the NXTPAPER 8-inch tablet using technology it teased with its IFA 2020 announcements, which the company calls an “artistic combination of screen and paper.” The tablet features a full-color display without backlighting to reduce power consumption and provide a comfortable, E Ink-like viewing experience.

The 1440 x 1080, 8.88-inch screen uses a reflective design to “reuse” natural light, and there’s no flicker or blue light to strain your eyes. TCL says it’s 65 percent more power efficient than a traditional tablet screen with better contrast than an E Ink device.

The tablet will ship with Android 10 and include support for Google Assistant

The TCL NXTPAPER includes 8-megapixel rear-facing and 5-megapixel front-facing cameras and is powered by a 5,500mAh battery that the company says provides over a full day of use. Both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity are included, and the tablet will ship with Android 10 and include support for Google Assistant. A 3.5mm headphone jack is built in, and TCL will include a reading lamp accessory in the box. The device measures 7.4mm thick and weighs 316 grams.

TCL says its NXTPAPER tablet will ship in April 2021 for €349 and will first come to Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.