Belkin’s second MagSafe dock drops the Apple Watch charger and the price

Since Apple’s reveal of its new MagSafe charging standard, officially approved wireless chargers that use the standard have been few and far between. But Belkin is boosting those numbers with its new BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger, which also brings a more palatable $99.95 price tag.

Similar to the BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger, the BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger — as you might be able to already guess — can charge two products instead of three. Now, the futuristic charging tree will offer just a MagSafe pad and a regular Qi charger for your AirPods (or any other device that fits), dropping the Apple Watch charger found on the 3-in-1.

And like the 3-in-1, the new BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 2-in-1 is an official, MFi-approved MagSafe device, meaning that it’s one of the few options out there for taking advantage of MagSafe’s faster 15W wireless charger. And the one-third reduction in functionality comes with a similar reduction in price: the BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 2-in-1 costs $99.95, compared to the $149.95 that Belkin charges for its larger counterpart.

The BoostCharge Pro MagSafe 2-in-1 Wireless Charger is set to release later this year in March or April, when it’ll be available from both Apple’s and Belkin’s websites.

Along with the new wireless charger, Belkin also announced its second set of wireless earbuds, the Soundform Freedom True Wireless Earbuds. Where the original Soundform True Wireless Earbuds were a budget option at $59.99 (with features to match), Belkin is aiming higher with the Soundform Freedom buds. The new buds feature better battery life (up to eight hours, with an additional 20 hours in the case), USB-C charging, and improved isolation of background noise (although there’s no active noise cancellation).

Notably, the Soundform Freedom earbuds will also be one of the first third-party products to work with Apple’s Find My network (something Apple announced it would be offering as an option last year). That means that — similar to Apple’s own AirPods — you’ll be able to use the Find My app on iPhone and Mac devices to locate your missing headphones, using the same crowdsourced network of Apple products that the company’s own first-party devices can use.

The Soundform Freedom earbuds also offer both Qi and USB-C charging, swappable ear tips, and are rated IPX5 for sweat and splash resistance. Belkin has yet to announce pricing, but they’ll be available to purchase sometime in March or April.