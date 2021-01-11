Jabra’s best true wireless earbuds yet are now available in more colors

Jabra’s Elite 85T true wireless earbuds, which we called its “best earbuds yet” when we reviewed them last year, are getting four new color variants. Alongside the preexisting titanium / black color scheme, the earbuds will soon be available in gold / beige, copper / black, black, and gray.

Outside of the new colors, the new Jabra Elite 85T earbuds are functionally identical to what we reviewed last year. That means they should offer a comfortable fit paired with good noise cancellation and excellent controls. They’re also able to connect to two sources at once, which is handy if you get a phone call while you’re listening to music on a laptop.

That’s not to say we didn’t have our reservations about the earbuds, which you can read about in our full review. Otherwise, the new colors will be available starting today from Jabra’s website for $229 (£219.99 / €229).