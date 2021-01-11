OtterBox’s new gaming accessories include a clip designed for Xbox controllers

As part of OtterBox’s CES 2021 announcements, the consumer electronics company announced the first line of products under its gaming portfolio, releasing in mid-February with preorders beginning on January 25th. As part of a partnership with Xbox, OtterBox has created a new gaming accessories line aimed at mobile gamers. This includes a mobile gaming clip designed for the Xbox One, Series X / S, and the Elite wireless controllers.

OtterBox’s Mobile Gaming Clip costs $30 and includes an admittedly tough-looking phone clip that extends if you are trying to place a bigger phone or a phone with a bulky case securely into it. Now, there are other options for gaming clips like PowerA’s $15 gaming clip, but what makes OtterBox’s product interesting is the clip can detach from the controller and be used as a tabletop stand, providing a bit of flexibility for people who want to game on the go or are playing at home.

As noted previously, the clip is designed strictly for Xbox wireless controllers. If you plan to buy other products in the OtterBox gaming line, the clip is compatible with the company’s other products.

OtterBox is also releasing a Gaming Carry Case, which looks strikingly similar on the outside to the controller cases available for the Razer Wolverine Ultimate and Xbox Elite Series 2 controllers.

For $45, Otterbox’s Gaming Carry Case includes a quick flip screen stand on the top, which you can place your phone on and use as a command center while playing titles on cloud services like xCloud or other mobile games like those offered through Apple Arcade. The case also includes a cable pass-through, so you can keep your Xbox controller juiced up via USB when you are not using it.

Priced at $40, OtterBox’s new Easy Grip Controller Shell features an antimicrobial material that the company says will keep your hands comfy from sweat and offers a no-slip grip performance. The shell also includes swappable grip pads for more comfortability, and it comes in three colors (“dark web,” “dreamscape,” and “galactic dream”).

OtterBox is known for durable phone cases and accessories, and alongside the previously mentioned products, the gaming line also includes a $55 Easy Grip Gaming Case, which offers durability and an anti-slip grip that’s compatible with the iPhone 12 line, iPhone 11 and 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (second-gen), and the iPhone 7 and 8. OtterBox says the case will also be available “soon” for select Android devices.