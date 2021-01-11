V-Moda’s classic headphone design finally gets active noise cancellation

V-Moda has announced a new version of its M-200 headphones at CES 2021 — the M-200 ANC, which bring both Bluetooth and active noise cancellation to the classic V-Moda design. Those additions come with a jump in price, though, with the M-200 ANC starting at $499.99, a jump of $150 over the wired, non-noise cancelling version.

From the outside, the M-200 ANC look extremely similar to their wired cousins, with the same iconic hexagonal design elements that have been emblematic of V-Moda’s headphones for years. Unlike the wired version, though, the drivers have been swapped out to 40mm (from 50mm ones), and there are some new buttons for controlling playback, power, and pairing, as well as a USB-C port for charging. The M-200 ANC headphones are also a touch heavier at 320g (compared to 290g on the wired model.)

As for the noise cancellation, we won’t know how the M-200 ANC measure up to mainstays like Sony and Bose until we get to try them for ourselves, but V-Moda is offering what it calls “hybrid active noise cancellation,” with the option to adjust the level of noise cancellation in a companion app. V-Moda is also offering a “Voice In” feature that allows users to cover the left earcup with their hand to automatically lower volume and pause noise-cancellation. As for battery life, V-Moda says that users should get up to 20 hours off a charge.

And of course, given V-Moda’s style, there’s the option for customers to order their own custom aluminum shields in a variety of colors with their own logo or artwork engraved on it for a personal touch.

The new M-200 ANC headphones should be available today for $499.99.