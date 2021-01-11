LG Display announces its smallest OLED TV panel yet

LG Display has provided some details on the OLED panels it’ll be shipping to TV manufacturers this year. The lineup includes a 42-inch panel, the smallest TV-sized OLED yet from LG Display, as well as a new 83-inch panel size that likely features in the Bravia lineup that Sony unveiled a few days ago.

That means that OLED TVs this year will be available in sizes of 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83, and 88 inches. LG Display says it’s also shipping a “next-generation” 77-inch panel that’s said to be around 20 percent more efficient and therefore capable of higher brightness than before, which has been a relative disadvantage of OLED TVs to date.

LG Display is a components manufacturer and doesn’t release consumer products itself, so it’s unclear who’s actually going to put a 42-inch TV on sale this year. The larger LG Electronics company is yet to fully unveil its 2021 range of OLED TVs, but according to a report in Yonhap, it’ll be using “OLED evo” branding for the new panels in its 2021 “G1” series.

LG Display has already made news at this year’s virtual CES, announcing a “Smart Bed” concept with a transparent OLED panel that rises out of the foot, along with a 48-inch flexible panel that can shift from a flatscreen TV into a curved gaming monitor.