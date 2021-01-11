Google Stadia and GeForce Now are coming to LG TVs in 2021

LG has announced that it’s bringing two of the leading cloud gaming services, Google Stadia and Nvidia’s GeForce Now, to its newest TVs later this year. Stadia is expected to be available in the second half of the year after the 2021 lineup of OLED, QNED, and NanoCell TVs start shipping — with GeForce Now coming sometime later.

The news signifies a continued expansion for both services. Google has promised that Stadia will come to Google TV (including the latest Chromecast) in the first half of 2021. Last week, Sony announced its 2021 lineup of TVs. They all run Google TV, so it’s a safe bet that you’ll also be able to find Stadia on those when they ship in a few months.

As for GeForce Now, it’s currently available on the Nvidia Shield platform, Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, and (in beta) on Safari for iOS and iPadOS. But it’s not shipping natively on any TVs, so LG is among the first in that regard.

It’s unclear whether these apps will be available to 2020 and earlier LG TVs. For now, the company is only promising that they’ll come to the 2021 models, which have a new “Game Optimizer” area of settings that conveniently brings together the options that gamers care about most, like refresh rate, input lag, and more.