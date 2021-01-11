OnePlus’ first wearable is a budget fitness tracker with two week battery

OnePlus has announced its first fitness tracker, the OnePlus Band, featuring heart rate and blood oxygen saturation monitors, fitness and sleep tracking, and a battery life of up to two weeks. It works with Android at launch but not iOS; OnePlus says compatibility with iPhones will be added later. The OnePlus Band will be available in India starting January 13th for ₹2,499 (around $34), but a global release is yet to be announced.

The OnePlus Band is the company’s latest foray outside of smartphones, which has also included TVs and true wireless headphones. The wearable appears primarily designed for fitness, thanks to its ability to track heart rate and blood oxygen levels, and its support for 13 built in exercise modes. However, it also features sleep tracking and can act as a phone accessory with support for displaying notifications, as well as music playback and camera shutter controls.

In terms of hardware, the OnePlus Band includes a rectangular 1.1-inch OLED display with a resolution of 126x294 and a silicone watch strap. It’s available in black, navy, and “tangerine gray,” and it’s got a dust and water resistance rating of IP68. Its 5ATM rating means it’s water-resistant at a depth up to 50 meters for 10 minutes. Internally there’s a 100mAh battery, which OnePlus says should offer up to two weeks of battery life.

The OnePlus Band is managed via the OnePlus Health app, which is available now for Android, and which OnePlus advertises can analyze health data and be used to set personal fitness goals. However, for the “best experience” OnePlus says you should pair the Band with a OnePlus smartphone. A OnePlus Health app for iOS is due to arrive after the band’s launch.