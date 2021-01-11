LG teases its Rollable phone again

LG is once again teasing its rollable phone. While we’ve seen brief hints in the past, at CES today, LG provided the best look at the device so far. Named LG Rollable, the device has what the company calls a “unique resizable screen” that transforms from a phone into a small tablet. The screen slides in and out of place to extend its surface area.

It’s merely a concept right now, as part of LG’s “Explorer Project” experiments, and we still don’t know exactly what technology LG is using or the size of the expandable display. LG has previously used its Explorer Project to introduce its LG Wing smartphone, with a wild rotating design and two OLED displays.

It’s still not clear whether LG’s Rollable phone will ever make it to market, but the company has now branded this experiment so it seems more likely we’ll see an LG Rollable in the future.

Other companies are also investigating rollable phone displays. TCL showed off a number of future phone concepts last year, and Oppo also demonstrated a concept device with an expandable OLED display. Phone manufacturers have yet to move beyond the concept and experiment phase with their rollable phones, though.