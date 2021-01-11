Lenovo’s new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is less than half an inch thick

Lenovo announced a bunch of additions to its ThinkPad line today, headlined by the new X1 Titanium Yoga. The convertible X1 Titanium is covered in what Lenovo calls “titanium material” and is just 0.45 inches (11.5 mm) thick. It also has a 3:2 2K touch display that can reach 450 nits of brightness.

Inside, the X1 Titanium Yoga is powered by Intel’s latest 11th Gen Core i7 vPro processors. It’s Intel Evo certified (meaning Intel vouches for its performance, features, and battery life) along with most of the X1 portfolio. You can configure it with up to 16GB memory and 1TB of of PCIe SSD storage, and it includes 5G connectivity and two Thunderbolt 4 ports.

The X1 Titanium Yoga will start at $1,899. You should be able to buy it this month.

Lenovo has added a few other ThinkPads to its lineup this year. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 are the first two laptops to support Dolby Voice, which Lenovo says will deliver a videoconferencing experience that “feels more natural, reduces listener fatigue, and sounds stunningly clear.” They also include a low blue-light feature, fingerprint readers integrated into the power button, and presence-detection sensors.

The X1 Carbon Gen 9 has a new 16:10 screen and rear venting, as well as a wider touchpad and larger battery than its previous generation. It’ll be available starting at $1,429 in February 2021.

The X1 Yoga Gen 6 also has a 16:10 display, bigger battery, and wider touchpad, but also comes in a new “Storm Gray” color. That will also be available in February, starting at $1,569.

Last week, Lenovo also announced a new batch of IdeaPad laptops, as well as an all-in-one system with a rotating display.