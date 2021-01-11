Dell’s new 40-inch curved ultrawide monitor is packed with pixels and ports

Among the monitors Dell has announced at this year’s CES is the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD U4021QW, which it’s claiming is the “world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor.” 5K2K, in case you were wondering, translates to a pixel resolution of 5120 x 2160. That gives it the same vertical pixel count as a typical 4K screen, but with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio. By the standards of most monitors, it’s a lot of pixels.

The UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD has a full array of ports, including a Thunderbolt 3 port that can supply a compatible MacBook with up to 90W of power. Other ports include a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 port, four USB Type-A ports with data speeds of up to 10Gbps, an Ethernet port, 3.5mm jack, and a USB Type-B upstream port, according to MacRumors.

Its refresh rate is just 60Hz, which is a little on the low side compared to gaming monitors, meaning it’s probably better suited to productivity tasks (not that many graphics cards would be able to run games at this resolution at more than 60fps).

Dell isn’t the first company to announce a monitor with this resolution; LG introduced a 34-inch monitor with it in 2017. But Dell’s new monitor is bigger and curved, which is how it gets to boast of its “world’s first” status. The UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor goes on sale on January 28th, with prices starting at $2,099.99.