LG announces a stunning 4K OLED monitor for creative pros

It offers individual dimming for its more than 8 million pixels

By Jay Peters

LG has announced a new entry in its high-end UltraFine monitor lineup, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro, as part of the company’s CES 2021 announcements. LG is pitching the new monitor primarily for use by creative professionals, as you can see in LG’s video about the new display that we’ve embedded at the top of this post.

The UltraFine OLED Pro is a 31.5-inch 4K display, according to Engadget, and LG says the display has individual dimming for its more than 8 million pixels. The monitor covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spectrum and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, according to LG’s video. And the display has a good number of ports, including one USB-C port with 90-watt power delivery, two DisplayPorts, three USB-A ports, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG hasn’t revealed a release date or price for the UltraFine OLED Pro just yet.

