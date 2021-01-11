LG announces a stunning 4K OLED monitor for creative pros

LG has announced a new entry in its high-end UltraFine monitor lineup, the LG UltraFine OLED Pro, as part of the company’s CES 2021 announcements. LG is pitching the new monitor primarily for use by creative professionals, as you can see in LG’s video about the new display that we’ve embedded at the top of this post.

The UltraFine OLED Pro is a 31.5-inch 4K display, according to Engadget, and LG says the display has individual dimming for its more than 8 million pixels. The monitor covers 99 percent of the DCI-P3 and Adobe RGB color spectrum and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, according to LG’s video. And the display has a good number of ports, including one USB-C port with 90-watt power delivery, two DisplayPorts, three USB-A ports, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

#LGUltraFine OLED Pro – a beautiful 4K display with individual dimming for every one of its over 8 million pixels. #LGCES2021 pic.twitter.com/Up6rgIITS4 — LG Electronics (@LGUS) January 11, 2021

LG hasn’t revealed a release date or price for the UltraFine OLED Pro just yet.