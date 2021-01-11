Lutron’s outdoor smart plug can control your lights through any season

Unlike indoor smart home gadgets, connected outdoor appliances have an extra problem to deal with in the form of unpredictable weather. Lutron aims to address that with its new Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug, which is designed to withstand the elements through every season and lets you toggle your outdoor electronics on and off even when it looks too miserable to step outside yourself.

The Caséta Outdoor Smart Plug is an addition to Lutron’s larger Caséta smart lighting system. It’s IP65 rating means it should stand up to rain and snow, but Lutron also claims the device is essentially “dustproof” and “sunproof” as well. The plug can also survive temperatures from -4 degrees Fahrenheit to 140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Engadget.

Like an indoor smart plug, this outdoor one can control power to anything connected to it, from outdoor string lights to pumps for fountains. The plug also allows you to automate the process, so if you like your patio lights to turn on at sunset during the summer, the Caséta Smart Plug can save you the hassle of doing it manually. Lutron also notes that the smart plug includes a “smart timer” that should account for daylight saving time.

The plug can be controlled through the Lutron app, but it’s also compatible with major smart home platforms and assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Samsung SmartThings.

Lutron expects to ship the Caséta Outdoor Plug starting in March for $79.95.